Area students achieve at Alfred State
ALFRED — Nineteen area students earned dean’s list honors for their academic success during the fall 2022 semester at Alfred State College
They included Ashley Ameis of Pioneer High School; Emma Baker, Attica High School; Josh Borycki, Attica High School; Brooke Burley, Pioneer High School; Matthew Bush, Perry Central School; Leyah Dauber, Perry Central School; Thaddeus Grierson, Perry Central School; Zachary Groh, Holland Central School; Abigail Hill, Perry Central School; Meghan Kirsch, Holland Central School; Jessica Marusarz, Perry Central School; Connor McGeorge, Fillmore Central School; Adeline Milligan, Pavilion Central School; Joshua Perl, Letchworth Central School; Matthew Proper, Perry Central School; Trenton Seewaldt, Warsaw Central School; Hannah Stockschlaeder, Attica High School; Clay Tingue, Pioneer High School; Brett Vasile, Letchworth Central School.
Students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) out of a possible 4.0, to qualify for the dean’s list.
JR Bryant named to President’s Honor Roll
BISMARCK, N.D. — JR Bryant of Middleport has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College.
“Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a President’s Honor Roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies. We are proud to recognize them all with great honor,” said BSC President Douglas J. Jensen in a news release.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.
Noah Harvey makes Dean’s Honor List in Ohio
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Noah Harvey of Perry was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
PennWest announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Two area students at Pennsylvania Western University who have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester.
More than 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.
Ares students include Rachel Killian of Holley and Charles Urbanczyk of East Bethany.