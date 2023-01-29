Buffalo State announces Dean’s List
BUFFALO — Buffalo State University has recognized the following students who have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list.
Area students include Megan Gilman of Basom; Stephanie Gilman of Basom; Zachary Hellwig of Warsaw; McKenna Moran of Darien Center; Alexis Jones of Medina; Brianna Smith of Oakfield; Robert Behen of Arcade; Alyssa Cook of Batavia; Elizabeth Dung of Batavia; Robert Stabler of Elba; Jessica Andol of Cowlesville; Emily Schoolcraft of Medina; Arden Schadt of Attica; Hannah Heil of Medina; Alexis Remington of Attica; Lisa Siemer Harvey of Arcade; Gillian Schyve of Middleport; Joshua Roesch of Corfu; Ryan Hiller of Middleport; Morgan Harrington of Elba; Connor Rohan of Oakfield; Nicolina Creasey of Albion; Sari Rupp of Medina; Jordyn Tobolski of Oakfield; Hayley York of Arcade; Edward Murphy of Middleport.
Nazareth students named to fall Dean’s List
ROCHESTER — The following area students have been named to Nazareth University’s Fall Dean’s List.
They include Ally Benson of Holley; Olivia Caldwell of Kendall; Annabelle Carney of Piffard; Makayla Conway of Bliss; Lauren DeYoung of Cowlesville; Lauren Eddy of Batavia; Jessica Granchelli of Medina; Regan Henrici of Warsaw; Joseph Nettles of Holley; Victoria Otto of Cowlesville; Emily Overacker of Le Roy; Laiken Ricker of Albion; Karlee Robb of Kendall; Katherine Spiotta of Batavia; Ryann Stefaniak of Batavia; and Lea White of Perry.
SNHU announces fall 2022 President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University said in a a news release that it congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Area students included: Savannah Danat of Middleport; Stephanie Merkley of Holley; Adam Kuhn of Holley; Matthew Sheffield of Pavilion; and Brennan Bezon of Warsaw.
Area students make SNHU Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University is congratulating several area students on being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
They include: Natalie Pfeiffer of Attica; Jeffery Washington of Batavia; Elizabeth Moak of Holley; Jarod Wachtel of Kendall; Sarah Hulbert of Warsaw.
Two area residents achieve at PennWest
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Pennsylvania Western University is congratulating students named to its fall Dean’s List.
More than 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List.
Local students included Rachel Killian of Holley and Charles Urbanczyk of East Bethany.
Area students make New Paltz Dean’s List
NEW PALTZ — SUNY New Paltz has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
Area residents include Macy Midla of Batavia; Parker Penafiel of Albion; Lucia Sprague of Le Roy; and Mars Weigley of Warsaw.
SUNY Oneonta names Dean’s List students
ONEONTA — More than 1,250 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
Area residents include Taylor Hendrickson of Warsaw and Ana Mateos of Byron.
SUNY Cortland announces fall Dean’s List
CORTLAND — More than 2,500 students earned recognition for academic excellence on SUNY Cortland Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.
Area students included: Gaige Armbrewster of Batavia; Emma Efing of Le Roy; Devin Griffin of Medina; Emma Gutowski of Corfu; Olivia Halpin of Batavia; Miles Hartway of Medina; Colin Hughes of Bliss; Hayley Jennings of Leicester; Lacey Kenward of Medina; Olivia Morrison of Albionl Xander Payne of Medina; Edward Stores of Warsaw; and Riley Wood of Le Roy.
Students named to Clarkson Dean’s List
POTSDAM — Students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.
They include:
n Lucy R Coniber of Corfu, a sophomore majoring in biology.
n Evan Hunter Dusky of Basom a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
n Colin Jacob Graham of Oakfield, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering.
n Paige Elizabeth Haile of Batavia, a senior majoring in biology.
n Brooke Jarkiewicz of Byron, a freshman majoring in engineering studies.
n Colby Martin Leggo of Bergen, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
n Elissa Sue Uveino of Perry, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
n Noelia Carolina Ventura of Batavia, a freshman majoring in chemistry.
Allison Kay Diver makes President’s List at Clarkson
POTSDAM — Allison Kay Diver of Castile has students been named Presidential Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University. She is a junior majoring in civil engineering.
Local students achieve at Palmer College
ENPORT, Iowa — Two area students were named to the fall 2022 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla,
They include Shannon Mest of Strykersville and Breton Stephens of Alexander.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
Bergen student makes Mansfield Dean’s List
MANSFIELD, Pa — Alexander Dean of Bergen has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Mansfield, a campus of Commonwealth University.
Dean is a student in the Bachelor of Science - Business Administration: Management program.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be attending the university full-time and attain at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Ellie Dambra achieves at James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Le Roy resident Ellie Dambra, has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
Dambra is majoring in Public Administration.