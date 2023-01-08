Trevor Farrow makes Austin Peay dean’s list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Trevor Farrow of Holley as one of the students named to the dean’s list for academic achievement during Fall 2022.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
SUNY Canton announces president’s list
CANTON — SUNY Canton recognized more than 600 students for earning president’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester.
“I take great pride in the academic success of SUNY Canton’s students,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a news release. “The individuals who’ve earned a place on the president’s list have demonstrated that they can succeed in an exceptionally competitive academic setting.”
President’s list recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
The SUNY Canton president’s list includes the following area students:
n Emily Kelly, an applied psychology major from Arcade.
n Katharine N. Smallwood, a health care management major from Corfu.
n Zechariah Gowanlock, an emergency management major from East Bethany.
n Tonya D. Dioguardi, a health care management major from Le Roy.
Hunter makes Part-Time Honors List
CANTON — SUNY Canton recognized more than 200 students for earning Part-Time Honors during the fall 2022 semester.
“Our part-time students often juggle family and work obligations while excelling at their studies,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a news release. “This is not an easy task. We applaud your commitment to your education.”
The college created this recognition for students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of coursework. It stands alongside the college’s dean’s and president’s lists as one of the top awards for academic success.
Those achieving the honor included Dawn Hunter, a legal studies major from Batavia.
SRU announces fall 2022 dean’s list
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Anthony Simonelli of Silver Lake was among those honored.
