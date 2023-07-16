Guile graduates from SUNY Delhi
DELHI — Katrina Guile of Pavilion has graduated from SUNY Delhi.
Guile earned an Associate in Applied Science in Veterinary Science Technology. She was among more than 800 graduates.
Area residents graduate from Clarkson
POTSDAM — Three area residents have graduated from Clarkson University.
They include:
n Evan Dusky of Basom received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering, with a new product development and marketing minor .
n Matthew Grover of Batavia received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering .
n Colin Graham of Oakfield received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in aerospace engineering, with a mechanical engineering and mathematics minor .
Sophia Cardone makes Ohio Dean’s List
ATHENS — Ohio University Scripps College of Communication student Sophia Cardone of Medina has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
Two achieve at SUNY Delhi
DELHI — Two area students have made the Dean’s List at SUNY Delhi.
They include Rachael Herold of Pavilion and Alexa Wolcott of Wyoming.
Leah Kania achieves at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — Leah Kania of Albion, a graduate of Charles D’Amico High School majoring in voice performance, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Rigerman graduates at Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Michael Rigerman of Arcade has graduated from the University of Findlay.
Rigerman received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science for Health Professions and Bachelor of Science in Strength and Conditioning. He was also named to the Dean’s List.