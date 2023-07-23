Kline among MTSU graduates
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nicholas Kline of Albion was among more than 2,650 students who received their degrees at its spring 2023 commencement ceremonies at Middle Tennessee State University.
Sullivan makes Wilkes Dean’s List
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Breanna Sullivan of Strykersville was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Kirkwood achieves at Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Carli Kirkwood of Byron earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2023 semester.
Kirkwood is a junior majoring in International Business and Marketing BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Bayliss earns Dean’s List honors
BOSTON, Mass. — Paige Bayliss of Silver Springs is majoring in Creative Writing BFA and is a member of Emerson College’s Class of 2026.
The requirement to make Dean’s List at Emerson College is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Ulrich makes Le Moyne Dean’s List
SYRACUSE — Holly Ulrich, a junior English major from Wyoming, has been named to the Le Moyne College spring 2023 Dean’s List. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Christ achieves at Berea College
BEREA, Ky. — AD Christ of Albion has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Berea College.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
O’Geen named to President’s List
CONWAY, S.C. — More than 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2023 semester, including Leah O’Geen of Warsaw. Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
Fix makes CCU Dean’s List
CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,400 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester. Those earning this honor include Brady Fix of Le Roy.
Hartwick College recognizes Streeter
ONEONTA — During Hartwick College’s Athletics Award Ceremony held in late spring, Alayna Streeter of Le Roy received the Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction.
Streeter, who is majoring in Nursing, was among a group of student-athletes and/or managers of teams recognized for attaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.