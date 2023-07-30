SUNY Cortland announces Dean’s List
CORTLAND — More than 2,300 students earned recognition for academic excellence on the SUNY Cortland Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
The Dean’s List is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.
Area students and majors include:
n Brooke Bearss of Medina, Childhood Early Childhood Education.
n Cody Crane of Medina, Criminology.
n Emma Efing of Le Roy, Adolescent Education/Social Studies.
n Devin Griffin of Medina, Physical Education K-12.
n Emma Gutowski of Corfu, Professional Writing.
n Miles Hartway of Medina, Exercise Science.
n Tessa Heideman of Lyndonville, Psychology.
n Colin Hughes of Bliss, Sport Management.
n Tiana Jennings of Leicester, Psychology.
n Lacey Kenward of Medina, Childhood Early Childhood Education.
n Olivia Morrison of Albion, Anthropology.
n Edward Stores of Warsaw, Sport Management.
Cortland announces President’s List
CORTLAND — A total of 696 SUNY Cortland students earned President’s List honors for the Spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
Students included:
n Emma Efing of Le Roy, Adolescent Education/Social Studies.
n Emma Gutowski of Corfu, Professional Writing.
n Colin Hughes of Bliss, Sport Management.
n Edward Stores of Warsaw, Sport Management.
Quackenbush earns degree at Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — Raven Alexis Quackenbush of Darien Center, earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from University of Maryland Global Campus tthis spring.
Two achieve at U. of New England
PORTLAND, Maine — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England with a GPA of 3.3 or more:
n Adryona Miller of Elba.
n Patrick Richardson of Le Roy.
Chamberlain achieves at SUNY Purchase
PURCHASE —Lowell Chamberlain of Wyoming has been named to Purchase College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
Chamberlain is studying Music: Studio Composition.