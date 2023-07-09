Natalie Castle makes President’s List
TROY — Natalie Castle of Basom was named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Hudson Valley Community College.
Castle is studying in the Individual Studies academic program at the college.
Each fall and spring term, the college’s President’s List names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully.
Nazareth College announces Dean’s List
ROCHESTER — Nazareth students named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List.
Area students included:
n Emma Baldwin of Medina.
n Annabelle Carney of Piffard.
n Lauren DeYoung of Cowlesville.
n Lauren Eddy of Batavia.
n Regan Henrici of Warsaw.
n Joseph Nettles of Holley.
n Victoria Otto of Cowlesville.
n Emily Overacker of Le Roy.
n Karlee Robb of Kendall.
n Ryann Stefaniak of Batavia.
n Ally Benson of Holley.
n Olivia Caldwell of Kendall.
n Laiken Ricker of Albion.
n Katherine Spiotta of Batavia.
n Lea White of Perry.
Harvey achieves at Cedarville
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Noah Harvey of Perry has been named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Spring 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Nusstein makes Furman Dean’s List
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Samantha Nusstein of Cowlesville, New York, earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester.
Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Nusstein’s parents and are James Nusstein and Katherine Nusstein.
Morgan Sullivan earns doctorate degree
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Morgan Sullivan of Le Roy has received a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in Nursing from Wilkes University.
The degree was one of over 650 bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees at its 76th spring commencement ceremonies on May 20.
Natalie Rogers makes President’s List
BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is pleased to announce Natalie Rogers of Batavia, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
Parker graduates from Ohio Wesleyan
DELAWARE, Ohio — Abby Parker of Perry graduated May 13 from Ohio Wesleyan University.
Parker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She majored in Zoology (Pre-Professional) and minored in Academic Music and Chemistry.
Emma Roush named to Dean’s List
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Emma Roush, a Psychology major at Grove City College from Medina, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the Fall 2022 semester. Emma is a 2021 graduate of Medina High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Roush (Holly) of Medina.
Janofsky graduates from Lee University
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — - Eva Marie Janofsky of Batavia graduated with the Master of Science in Athletic Training from Lee University during the 187th commencement exercises on May 6, 2023.
Janofsky was among more than 560 students who received undergraduate and graduate diplomas.
Rogers earns degree at Capital
BEXLEY, Ohio — Natalie Rogers of Batavia was among nearly 400 graduates who received their undergraduate degrees from Capital at the University’s 173rd Commencement Ceremony in May.
Stringham performs in Italy
EASTON, Mass. — Elijah Stringham of East Bethany recently traveled to Italy as part of a pilgrimage sponsored by the Stonehill College Chapel Choir.
While abroad, the choir shared their musical talents with parishioners at St. Peter’s Basilica, considered one of the holiest sites in the world. They also performed at the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi and the Basilica of the Twelve Holy Apostles in Rome.
Before returning to the United States, the students represented the College at a Papal Audience, joining thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square to see Pope Francis.
Stringham was also named to the spring Dean’s List.
Ryan Sage makes Dean’s Honor List at RPI
TROY — Ryan Sage of Basom has made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Sage is studying Civil Engineering. The Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term.
Two achieve at Niagara University
NIAGARA FALLS — Two area residents have made the Deans List at Niagara University.
Those honored include Lauren Young, an education major from Batavia and Daniel Santullo, a nursing major from Wyoming. To qualify, students must be registered for 12 credit-bearing hours during the semester and earn a QPA of 3.25 or higher.
Four make New Paltz Dean’s List
NEW PALTZ — SUNY New Paltz has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
Those honored include:
n Macy Midla of Batavia.
n Isabel Penafiel of Albion.
n Lucia Sprague of Le Roy.
n Mars Weigley of Warsaw.
Nicholas Kline achieves in Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University student Nicholas Kline of Albion was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Kline, who is majoring in Aerospace, was among 5,430-plus students who made the list. He was also recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Kline was initiated with almost 60 new members during an April ceremony.
Cazenovia announces Dean’s List
CAZENOVIA — Two area students have been honored as Cazenovia College announces its spring 2023 Dean’s List Those named to the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.
Those honored include:
n Erin Kiefer of Lyndonville.
n Yolotl Rosario of Albion.
Students named to Clarkson Dean’s List
POTSDAM — Numerous area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.
They include:
n Lucy Coniber of Corfu.
n Cody De La Fleur of Leicester.
n Colin Graham of Oakfield.
n Emily Greene of Gainesville.
n Brooke Jarkiewicz of Byron.
n Colby Leggo of Bergen.
n Cooper Mattice of Batavia.
n Elissa Uveino of Perry.
Clarkson students named Presidential Scholars
POTSDAM — Two area students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.
They include:
n Allison Diver of Castile.
n Katelyn Spierdowis of Albion.
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
PennWest announces spring Dean’s List
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Two area students have made the Dean’s List at Pennsylvania Western University.
They include:
n Charles Urbanczyk of East Bethany.
n Rachel Killian of Holley.
Area residents graduate from RPI
TROY — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (awarded a total of 1,988 degrees this past May.
The following area students earned degrees:
n Sophia Jermy of Le Roy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.
n Summer Jeschke-Dean of Alexander graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.
Dambra achieves at James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Ellie Dambra of Le Roy has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the spring 2023 semester.
Dambra is majoring in Public Administration. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.