Graney honored at SUNY Geneseo graduation
Margaret Graney of Stafford was one of two SUNY Geneseo students to receive the Richard Roark Award during the college’s May 20 commencement ceremonies.
Graney, a 2018 graduate of Byron-Bergen Central School, double majored in physics and accounting and earned minors in mathematics and business studies.
The Roark Award is presented to a graduating senior whose excellence in scholarship and community service emulates Roark, a former Geneseo professor of anthropology who was presumed drowned off the island of Guadeloupe in the French West Indies.
Rocio Ruiz, a communications major for Freeport, Long Island, also received the Roark Award.
Wyckoff initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, Va. — Alexis Wyckoff, a native of Strykersville, was recently initiated into the Elmira College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
The Society welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March 2023. Omicron Delta Kappa Society was founded on Dec. 3, 1914.