Two make Tri-Alpha honor society

ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta inducted its second class of 69 first-generation students into the Alpha Alpha Alpha national honor society during a ceremony on April 23.

Area students included:

n Madison Gancasz of Barker.

n Ana Mateos of Byron.

Phi Kappa Phi names new inductees

BATON ROUGE, La., — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

n Nicole Arceri of Perry at Fordham University.

n Joseph Nettles of Holley at Nazareth College.

SNHU announces President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University is congratulating the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List:

n Chad Yoder of Medina.

n Brennan Bezon of Warsaw.

n Jonathan Rissew of Kendall.

n Savannah Danat of Middleport.

n Adam Kuhn of Holley.

n Jennifer Fladie of Warsaw.

n Natalie Pfeiffer of Attica.

n Wyatt Perkins of Arcade.

Moak makes SNHU Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Elizabeth Moak of Holley has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 Dean’s List.

SUNY Canton releases Dean’s List

CANTON — SUNY Canton has announced the spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Area students include:

n Molly Simms, a Criminal Investigation major from Bergen.

n Noah S. Northup, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Wyoming.

Canton announces President’s List

CANTON — SUNY Canton is recognizing students for earning a spot on the spring 2023 President’s List.

Area students include:

n Katharine N. Smallwood, a Health Care Management major from Corfu.

n Zechariah Gowanlock, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from East Bethany.

Canton names Part-Time Honors students

CANTON — Area students have earned Part-Time Honors at SUNY Canton during the spring 2023 semester.

The college created the award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of coursework.

Area students include:

n Dawn Hunter, a Legal Studies major from Batavia.

n Tonya D. Dioguardi, a Health Care Management major from Le Roy.

SUNY Potsdam recognizes graduates

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam awarded degrees on May 20.

Area graduates include:

n Erin Dunham of Albion, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communication.

n Harmony Parker of Pavilion, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Archaeological Studies.

n Erin Parnapy of Byron, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre.

n Paola Perez Matos of Oakfield, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice Studies.

n Megan Privatera of Le Roy, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education.

Potsdam announces President’s List

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently announced its President’s List.

Area students included:

n Lydia Geiger of Batavia, whose major is Musical Studies.

n Erin Parnapy of Byron, whose major is Theatre.

n Paola Perez Matos of Oakfield, whose major is Psychology.

n Megan Privatera of Le Roy, whose major is Music Education.

n Connor Till of Castile, whose major is Business Administration.

Nazareth College students earn degrees

ROCHESTER — Nazareth College students earned their degrees at the 96th annual Commencement ceremony on May 13.

Area graduates included:

n Victoria Otto of Cowlesville graduated with a degree in Studio Art and a minor in Art History.

n Emma Baldwin of Medina graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in English and History and a minor in Music, along with the Honoros program.

n Jessica Granchelli of Medina graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Biology and Clinical Laboratory Sciences and a minor in Chemistry.

n Annabelle Carney of Piffard graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Biochemistry.

n Matthew Kovaleski of Albion graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Health Sciences and a minor in Psychology.

n Ryann Stefaniak of Batavia graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Mathematics and a minor in Anthropology.

n Regan Henrici of Warsaw graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences and a minor in Chemistry.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1