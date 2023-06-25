Two make Tri-Alpha honor society
ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta inducted its second class of 69 first-generation students into the Alpha Alpha Alpha national honor society during a ceremony on April 23.
Area students included:
n Madison Gancasz of Barker.
n Ana Mateos of Byron.
Phi Kappa Phi names new inductees
BATON ROUGE, La., — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
n Nicole Arceri of Perry at Fordham University.
n Joseph Nettles of Holley at Nazareth College.
SNHU announces President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University is congratulating the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List:
n Chad Yoder of Medina.
n Brennan Bezon of Warsaw.
n Jonathan Rissew of Kendall.
n Savannah Danat of Middleport.
n Adam Kuhn of Holley.
n Jennifer Fladie of Warsaw.
n Natalie Pfeiffer of Attica.
n Wyatt Perkins of Arcade.
Moak makes SNHU Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Elizabeth Moak of Holley has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 Dean’s List.
SUNY Canton releases Dean’s List
CANTON — SUNY Canton has announced the spring 2023 Dean’s List.
Area students include:
n Molly Simms, a Criminal Investigation major from Bergen.
n Noah S. Northup, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Wyoming.
Canton announces President’s List
CANTON — SUNY Canton is recognizing students for earning a spot on the spring 2023 President’s List.
Area students include:
n Katharine N. Smallwood, a Health Care Management major from Corfu.
n Zechariah Gowanlock, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from East Bethany.
Canton names Part-Time Honors students
CANTON — Area students have earned Part-Time Honors at SUNY Canton during the spring 2023 semester.
The college created the award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of coursework.
Area students include:
n Dawn Hunter, a Legal Studies major from Batavia.
n Tonya D. Dioguardi, a Health Care Management major from Le Roy.
SUNY Potsdam recognizes graduates
POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam awarded degrees on May 20.
Area graduates include:
n Erin Dunham of Albion, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communication.
n Harmony Parker of Pavilion, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Archaeological Studies.
n Erin Parnapy of Byron, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre.
n Paola Perez Matos of Oakfield, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice Studies.
n Megan Privatera of Le Roy, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education.
Potsdam announces President’s List
POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently announced its President’s List.
Area students included:
n Lydia Geiger of Batavia, whose major is Musical Studies.
n Erin Parnapy of Byron, whose major is Theatre.
n Paola Perez Matos of Oakfield, whose major is Psychology.
n Megan Privatera of Le Roy, whose major is Music Education.
n Connor Till of Castile, whose major is Business Administration.
Nazareth College students earn degrees
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College students earned their degrees at the 96th annual Commencement ceremony on May 13.
Area graduates included:
n Victoria Otto of Cowlesville graduated with a degree in Studio Art and a minor in Art History.
n Emma Baldwin of Medina graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in English and History and a minor in Music, along with the Honoros program.
n Jessica Granchelli of Medina graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Biology and Clinical Laboratory Sciences and a minor in Chemistry.
n Annabelle Carney of Piffard graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Biochemistry.
n Matthew Kovaleski of Albion graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Health Sciences and a minor in Psychology.
n Ryann Stefaniak of Batavia graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Mathematics and a minor in Anthropology.
n Regan Henrici of Warsaw graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences and a minor in Chemistry.