Students achieve fall 2022 Dean’s List
DELHI — SUNY Delhi has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The list is a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Area students included Katrina Guile of Pavilion; Rachael Herold of Pavilion; and Alexa Wolcott of Wyoming.
