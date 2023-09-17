Pritchard graduates from Cortland
CORTLAND — Brian Pritchard of Albion was among more than 950 students received bachelor’s degrees from the State University of New York at Cortland this past spring.
Two achieve at Palmer College
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two area residents have made the Dean’s List at Palmer Chiropractic College.
They included
n Shannon Mest of Strykersville made the Dean’s List at Palmer’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla.
n Clay Swearingen of Wyoming made Dean’s List at Palmer’s Main Campus in Davenport.
Area students on RIT Dean’s List
ROCHESTER — The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Students and majors include: Isabel Keirn of Middleport, 3D digital design; Jake Humes of Batavia, applied arts and sciences; Jack Hill of Middleport, applied arts and sciences; Tori Russell of Pavilion, biotechnology and molecular bioscience program; Ricky Daniels of Albion, chemical engineering; Zachary Hill of Middleport, chemical engineering; Kameron Kuszlyk of Piffard, chemical engineering; Maryalice Ball of Strykersville, chemical engineering; Jake Long of Batavia, civil engineering technology; Jarrett Heubusch of Silver Springs, civil engineering technology; Lexi Begin of Corfu, communication; Zach Wagner of Batavia, computer engineering; Stephen Ognibene of Attica, computer science; Cooper Gadd of Cowlesville, (computing and information technologies; Reg Chuhi of Holley, computing and information technologies; Alex Sutay of Warsaw computing security; Kristin Hastings of Bliss, diagnostic medical sonography; Tanner Richardson of Batavia, electrical engineering; Emily Eckdahl of Stafford, environmental sustainability, health and safety; Izzy West of Perry, film and animation; Megan Johnson of Oakfield, finance; Megan Conibear of Corfu, global business management; Amelia Beckman of Batavia, illustration; Xishun Miller-Williams of Batavia industrial engineering; Sophia Zwolinski of Corfu, mechanical engineering; Alex Speyer of Strykersville, mechanical engineering; William Gregoire of Albion, mechanical engineering technology; Austin Hunt of Batavia, mechanical engineering technology; Timothy Bessel of Le Roy, mechanical engineering technology; Ella Llewellyn of Batavia, medical illustration; Nathanael Strong of Albion, packaging science; Fanny Venegas of Elba , photographic and imaging arts; Megan Watson of Le Roy, photographic sciences; Madison Maniace of Pavilion, physician assistant; Stephanie Schunk of Piffard, physician assistant; Maddi Howard of Elba, psychology; Cambria Kinkelaar of Bergen, public policy; Jayden Neal of Albion, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Robert Lin of Batavia robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Isaac Becker of Waterport, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Sydney Wilson of Lyndonville, software engineering; Isaac Ladley of Byron, supply chain management; Chase Roth of Alexander, web and mobile computing.
UAlbany announces graduates
ALBANY — Marking the culmination of their hard work and success, the University at Albany celebrated more than 4,200 students who received their degrees at the University’s 2023 Commencement ceremonies.
Area graduates include:
n Morgan Sherlock of Arcade, Bachelor of Arts, English, Cum Laude
n Rebecca Silvashy of Holley, Master of Science, Reading.
Oswego names area achievers
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego recently recognized four area residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the spring 2023 semester.
President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher. Students on the President’s List include:
n Jordyn N. Chojecki of Strykersville, childhood education.
n Cheyenne D. Titus of Arcade, biochemistry.
n Charles T. Burton of Batavia, creative writing.
n Collin J. Knapp of Byron, journalism.
n Trevor G. Luthart of Medina, business administration
Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79. Students on the Deans’ List include:
n Lauren E. Royce of Silver Springs, journalism, creative writing.
n Paige R. Vinyard, of Perry, communication.
n Ty C. Kornow of Basom, psychology.
n Finch Uhrinek of Basom, geology.
n Dylan Zielinski ofCorfu, broadcasting and mass communication; cinema and screen studies.
n Hayden S. Arlington of Lyndonville, history.
n Brandon X. Boyce of Medina, psychology, human development.
n Madison Jacob of Kendall, online business administration.
n Raymond G. Paull, Medina, zoology, global and international studies.