Elmira names Key Award recipients
ELMIRA —Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award.
This year’s award was given to 783 students in 16 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
This year’s recipients include Bethany Gracie of Bergen; Makayla Washburn of Wyoming; Annetta Owens of Gainesville; Alexandria Ezard of Piffard; Brennan Royce of Pavilion; Isabella Walsh of Batavia; Alanna Pellicane of Attica; Loretta Sorochty of Batavia; Leslie Pena Castro of Perry; Morgan Mucha of Arcade; Kaidance Kimble of Byron; Riannon Newbould of Oakfield; Jonathan King of Piffard; Austin Pangrazio of Oakfield; Ava Chatt of Oakfield; Reagan Bannister of Castile; Cavan Bennage of Holley; Corina Dunn of Le Roy; Lilliana Kibbe of Middleport; Ella Radley of Batavia; Jose Salinas of Perry.
“This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life,” said President Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College in a news release. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”
Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.
SNHU announces President’s List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University is congratulating the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Area students on include: Brennan Bezon of Warsaw; Adam Kuhn of Holley; Jennifer Fladie of Warsaw; Natalie Pfeiffer of Attica; Samantha Cliff of Kent; Carrie Smith of Middleport; Jonathan Rissew of Kendall; Nicholas Post of Warsaw.
Armbrewster makes honor roll
CORTLAND — The State University of New York Athletic Conference recognized SUNY Cortland’s Gaige Armbrewster of Batavia on its statewide 2022-23 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Earning a place on the list required a minimum a 3.3 cumulative grade point average through the spring semester.