BUFFALO — Students from three GLOW region school districts recently placed in the Fall Virtual Stock Market Challenge.
A total of 564 students across Western New York participated in the competition throughout November. The contest was through Junior Achievement of WNY.
Participants began with a $25,000 starting portfolio and were encouraged to make transactions throughout the month. Leaderboards were dynamic and shared weekly.
n Cole Rhodus of Pioneer High School placed second overall.
n Jake Phillips of Batavia High School placed fifth overall.
n Jacob Elmore of Le Roy High School placed 10th overall.
