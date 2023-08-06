GCC announces Dean’s List

BATAVIA — A total 176 students from Genesee Community College named to Dean’s List.
Students honored on the Dean’s List have maintained full or part-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.50 to 3.74.
Area students included: Makayla Andolora of Batavia; Fjolla Bela of Albion; Jenna Benkleman of North Java; Kaleb Berl of Le Roy; Zachary Blew of Basom; Justin Bramer of Medina; Carly Burgess of Batavia; Stephen Burton of Corfu; Aidan Clark of Batavia; Tonya Craig of Bergen; Evan Crosby of Middleport; Meredith Cutro of Batavia; Kaylyn Dziedzic of Arcade; Kenneth Fischer of East Bethany; Joy Gayhart of Le Roy; Cristen Green of Warsaw; Michael Greybill of Albion; Nathan Hinze of Batavia; Lydia Hofmann of Albion; Lakshia Johnson of Albion; Kelsey Kautz of Wyoming; Deborah Keller of Gainesville; Alyssa Kuhn of Arcade; Maria Linares of Batavia; Andrew Marrocco of Batavia; Trinity Maskell of Batavia; Teagan Mathes of Batavia; Ruth Metzger of Varysburg; Nicholas Mirabal of Batavia; Tiante Murray of Gainesville; Derrick Murschel of Albion; Kristi Oliver of Medina; Riley Pankow of Le Roy; Eliza Park of Perry; Brilyn Rebisz of Bergen; Karson Royce of Perry; MacKenzie Saari of Attica; Kyle Sage of Basom; Julienne Bianca Salvacion of Batavia; James Salvatore of Albion; Luke Schalk of Le Roy; Zachary Schultz of Holley; Erica Scott of Stafford; Jacey Sills Merkl of Medina; Benjamin Starkweather of Bergen; Kyle Stefan of East Bethany; Alayna Steffen of Kendall; Tia Stone of Batavia; Ethan Taylor of Albion; Madalyn Walton of Batavia; Miah Werth of Elba; Shannon White of Wyoming; David Williams of Le Roy; Tyhler Wood of Oakfield; Abigail Allen of Albion; Abigael Alvord of Attica; Courtney Bald of Batavia; Allison Beck of Attica; Aaron Birkby of Corfu; Lauren Carli of East Bethany; Andrew Clark of Batavia; Gavin Cunningham of Oakfield; Paige Evans of Perry; Katrina Foeller of Darien Center; Ariana Hackett of Darien Center; Samantha Hand of Albion; Brandi Hartman of Arcade; Claire Hauslauer of Leicester; MacKenzie Hawks of Leicester; Michael Malecki of Bergen; Clare Mathes of Byron; Kiana Perry of Alexander; Kobe Pugsley of Albion; Pedro Santiago of Kent; Marshall Schultz of Le Roy; Kara Tobolski of Oakfield; Brian Conway of Attica; Raheem Fenty of Attica; Lamar Grimes of Attica.