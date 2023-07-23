BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum has announced the winner of its first Garth Swanson Memorial Scholarship.
Dawson Young of Batavia has been selected as the recipient of a $500 scholarship in the memory of Garth Swanson, a former board member of the museum and beloved professor at Genesee Community College, HLOM officials said in a news release.
Young is a 2023 graduate of Batavia High School. He was a member of the Link Crew, Model UN Club, National Art Honor Scoiety, and CloseUp while in high school.
He also has volunteered with Care-A-Van Ministries and City Church.
Young also worked through the Summer Youth Employment Program at the Genesee Regional Arts Council and at the museum. He will be attending GCC in the fall studying history education.