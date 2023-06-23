BATAVIA — A Le Roy teen has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship through the Genesee County Interagency Council.
The scholarship was awarded Wednesday to Ava Gephart. She plans to study social work this autumn at Nazareth College.
Scholarship applications were accepted from all Genesee County high schools. Applicants were required to be in good academic standing, and majoring in the fields of human services, social work, sociology, or psychology
The Genesee County Interagency Council works to create fellowship and understanding among community human service agencies.
The council helps to identify community issues and encourages development of resolutions.
Contact President Lisa Smith at (585) 344-2042 ext. 4237 or email Lisa.Smith@co.genesee.ny.us for more informaiton.