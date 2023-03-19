LATHAM — A Medina man has been honored for his service with the New York Guard state defense force.
Spc. Samuel Maryjanowski, serving with the 10th Area Command, received the NYG Achievement Award, NYS Lifetime Service Award and the New York Pandemic Response Service Ribbon during recent unit training events between December and February.
The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. They provide administrative and logistics support to the National Guard.
Members of the New York Guard supported flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline in 2019 and 2020 and have been part of the statewide COVID-19 pandemic response since March 2020.
