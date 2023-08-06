ROCHESTER — The Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,800 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2022-2023 academic year.
RIT’s academic convocation celebration was held in May and featured remarks by Thomas Zurbuchen, astrophysicist and the longest continually serving associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate in NASA’s history.
The following area residents received degrees:
n Nicholas Kelly of Byron received a degree in software engineering.
n Andrew Pickard of Batavia received a degree in software engineering.
n Sophia Zwolinski of Corfu received a degree in mechanical engineering.
n Aubrey Santoro of Attica received a degree in ASL-English interpretation.
n Maddi Howard of Elba received a degree in psychology.
n Megan Conibear of Corfu received a degree in global business management.
n Dania Wahl of Varysburg received a degree in packaging science.
n Ricky Daniels of Albion received a degree in chemical engineering.
n Alex Lane of Holley received a degree in computing security.
n Jacob Gualtieri of Le Roy received a degree in computer engineering.
n Kyle Tezanos of Batavia received a degree in materials science and engineering.
n Rachel Schauf of Batavia received a degree in secondary education of students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
n Ella Llewellyn of Batavia received a degree in medical illustration.
n Jarrett Heubusch of Silver Spings received a degree in civil engineering technology.
n Isabel Keirn of Middleport received a degree in 3D digital design.
n Will Palmer of Batavia received a degree in new media design.
n Callee Norton of Elba received a degree in biomedical sciences.
n Chase Roth of Alexander received a degree in web and mobile computing.
n Jack Hill of Middleport received a degree in applied arts and sciences.
n Colin Hunt of Batavia received a degree in packaging science .
n Maryalice Ball of Strykersville received a degree in chemical engineering.
n Michaela Mesiti of Le Roy received a degree in science, technology and public policy.