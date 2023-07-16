LATHAM — Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, has announced promotions for New York Army National Guard members in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
They include:
n Katelyn Bove of Attica, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, was promoted to 1st lieutenant.
n Walter Adams of Holley, assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was promoted to sergeant.
n Zachary Albright of Elba, assigned to the Company D, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, was promoted to private 1st class.
n James Bolton of Lyndonville, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th Engineer Battalion, was promoted to sergeant 1st class.
n Beth Britton of East Bethany, and assigned to the Company C, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment (Medical Evacuation), was promoted to sergeant 1st class.
n Justin Chernogorec of Arcade, assigned to the Troop B, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, was promoted to first sergeant.
n Thomas Dalberth of Le Roy, assigned to the 153rd Troop Command, was promoted to sergeant.