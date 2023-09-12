LATHAM — The following promotions have been announced by the Army National Guard:
n Candice Freyburger of Java Center was promoted Dec. 28 to major. She is assigned to the Recruiting and Retention Battalion Headquarters.
n William Kelly of Holley was promoted March 2 to master sergeant. He’s assigned the Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion.
n Robert Reis of Kent was promoted Jam. 4 to sergeant 1st class. He’s assigned to the Company D, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment.
n Jeremy Southcott of Perry was promoted chief warrant officer 3. He’s assigned Joint Force Headquarters.
n Adam Moran of Delevan was promoted recently to sergeant. He’s assigned to Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment.
n Andrew Rivers of Kent was promoted recently to sergeant. He’s assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant.
n Joshua Klotzbach from Medina was promoted July 28 to sergeant. He’s assigned to the Company B, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion.
Army National Guard promotions are based on a soldier’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism and future development potential.