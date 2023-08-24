BATAVIA — The St. Jerome Guild has selected its annual St. Jerome Guild Health Career Professional scholarship recipients for this year.
Two United Memorial Medical Center/Rochester Regional Healthcare workers are the recipients of the $300 scholarshop, said Marilyn Dickinson, scholarship chairperson for the Guild Board of Directors.
Nichole Hopkins is a registered nurse specializing in pain management and is in the process of earning a degree as a family care nurse practitioner at Roberts Wesleyan.
Jennifer Kula is a patient care technician and is in her second year of the RN program at Genesee Community College.
Both were chose for being “outstanding employees who are continuing their education to support health care in our local community,” Dickinson said in a news release.
Additional awards of $100 each were given to Mary Caprio and Vanessa Eason who are pursuing degrees to enhance their careers at UMMC.
— By Scott DeSmit