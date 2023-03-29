Agency conducting survey to gauge area needs

BATAVIA — Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern is conducting a “Neighborhood Needs” survey to help the non-profit organization better understand what additional services may be needed to serve the community.

The Ministry of Concern is an “agency of last resort” helping low income people in Genesee and Orleans counties overcome difficult life circumstances. The organization assists families and individuals when other, more conventional agencies cannot.

