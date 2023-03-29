BATAVIA — Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern is conducting a “Neighborhood Needs” survey to help the non-profit organization better understand what additional services may be needed to serve the community.
The Ministry of Concern is an “agency of last resort” helping low income people in Genesee and Orleans counties overcome difficult life circumstances. The organization assists families and individuals when other, more conventional agencies cannot.
Ministry of Concern Executive Director Bob Harker estimates the nine-question survey to take about 60 seconds to complete.
Data from the survey will help shape the future of the Ministry of Concern’s services.
“We can look up statistics all day long. What we are trying to do is hear from community members themselves the people we serve — as opposed to making decisions based solely on historical data,” Harker said.
The organization helps people with personal care items, prescription co-pays, vision and dental assistance, furniture needs and also offers programs for youth to develop skills to succeed. It also helps with certain utility bills and limited assistance with emergency shelter.
The survey asks such questions as whether they feel safe in their neighborhood, the biggest concern about their neighborhood and their neighbors, including crime, substance use/abuse, employment, personal financial stability, public transportation, taxes/cost of living, or something else; and which agencies first come to mind when needing help.
The survey also asks about awareness of the Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern, whether anyone in the household receives food stamps, and whether they feel “that your local politicians are ‘in tune’ with you and your neighbors? Are your views adequately represented?”
Harker is hoping for a large response to the survey, which went live in early March.
The Ministry of Concern’s main office is at 121 N. Main St., Albion. For more information, call (585) 589-9210 or visit its website, www.ministryofconcern.org.
The Ministry of Concern has been serving the region for more than 50 years.
The organization started as a summer-only ministry, the Orleans Migrant Ministry, in 1955. As agricultural work became more mechanized, many of the migrant families chose to permanently settle in the area suggesting the need for a year-round director.
Farmers and church leaders from Genesee and Orleans counties decided to form a single agency, and in April 1968, the Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern was incorporated as a donor-supported non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
