The Genesee Valley 100 community art project has begun accepting artists for its sixth edition.
This year’s project will featured mixed media inspired by the Genesee Valley.
“The idea of mixed media is we can welcome any and all forms of artwork this year,” said Ben Gajewski, executive director of the Genesee Valley Conservancy, which is also the creator of the art project.
“We’ve had a lot of requests for other types of mediums: wood working, ceramic, and other forms of artwork that we would never get around to highlight each individual form if we did just one per year,” said Gajewski. “So, we decided we could open the flood gates so to speak and invite all forms of creation this year.”
The goal of the Genesee Valley 100 is to see what inspires artists about the Genesee Valley landscapes.
The project, organized by the Geneseo-based Genesee Valley Conservancy, was created to draw attention to the local landscapes the organization is working to protect: the habitat, open space, and farmland of the Genesee Valley region.
The Genesee Valley is defined for the show as a vast geographic region from the New York-Pennsylvania border to Lake Ontario, including the entire four-county region of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
“We hope these inspirations will in turn inspire the community to appreciate the diversity and importance of the Genesee Valley landscape we are working to protect,” Gajewski said.
The general requirements to participate is that the artist creates something inspired by the Genesee Valley and the dimensions of the piece must be no bigger than 12-inches-by-12-inches-by-6-inches deep and hangable on a drywall wall via nail.
This is the sixth year of the project, which debuted in 2018. Past exhibitions have focused on painting (2018, 2020, 2022), Photography (2019), and Fiber Arts (2021).
“Our plan for this art project has always been to change its focus each year; this allows us to engage with a new set of artists and create a different body of work to share with the public,” Gajewski said.
The 2022 project drew a record 109 artists.
This year’s project is open to all types of artistic creations, including collage, wood, metal, ceramic, words, watercolor, sculpture, fiber arts, painting and photography.
“I think it will create a much more varied show come the fall,” Gajewski said. “I hope to see pieces that combine multiple forms of art into one piece, but I also look forward to seeing some more unique art types that might not be widely practiced being featured, too.”
Artists are strongly encouraged to use the 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas or wood block. Other submissions are welcome that fit the size/weight requirements. To ensure a piece will fit the show, artists should contact the Conservancy.
Canvas and wood blocks may be picked up at the Conservancy or at its kickoff event, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Gallery in the Valley, 79 Main St., Geneseo.
The cost to participate is $15 per artist, which helps to cover project materials and promotions.
To reserve a space, sign up during the kick off event, stop at the conservancy office, 1 Main St., Geneseo, or sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/2v43zezm.
Complete details are available at https://www.geneseevalleyconservancy.org/genesee-valley-100.
Finished works are due to the Conservancy office in Geneseo by Oct. 13.
Works will be displayed Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 at Silver Lake Brewing Project, 14 Borden Ave., Perry. An artist preview reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Silver Lake Brewing, where artists can view their work and chat with other artists. An opening reception is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Silver Lake Brewing Project.
For more information, call (585) 243-2190 or email info@geneseevalleyconservancy.org.