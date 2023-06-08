BATAVIA — It’s a musical that puts the audience in the 1920s,
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” being performed this weekend by Batavia Players, is described as a send-up of productions from that era .
“I like that it pokes fun at the musicals that happened in the ‘20s, but in a way that also is endearing and shows that the writers of this show enjoyed those shows, but also saw the cheesiness that was in them,” Phil Berry, who plays Robert Martin, said of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” “It’s a show within a show.”
The Batavia Players have scheduled performances for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Main St. 56 Theatre in the City Centre Mall, 102 Main St. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors.
There’s at least one new cast member taking the stage this weekend. “The Drowsy Chaperone” will be Berry’s first with Batavia Players. He relocated to the area from Los Angeles saying he moved when Los Angeles was shutting down during COVID.
“I moved out here, back to where my wife is from in Medina. I haven’t done any theater in this area yet,” he said. “I was looking to try to meet some more actors in the area and that’s worked out very well.”
Berry auditioned for another role, but was cast as Robert, for which he had to pick up a new skill.
“I don’t tap dance and this role requires tap dancing, so I think that’s why they cast me in it,” he said with a grin. “I had to learn to tap dance really fast and I’m still learning. Hopefully, by the time the show happens, I’ll be ready to go.”
Being able to tap dance and sing while you’re doing it has been a challenge, Berry said.
Amy-Catherine Cunningham plays Kitty, an up-and-coming starlet, who wants to take Broadway star Janet Van De Graaff’s place when Janet retires to marry Robert.
She said when she watched a production of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” she thought it was one of the funniest musicals she ever saw.
“I wanted to be in it instantly. It’s a really unique format where there’s a man listening to a record the entire show,” Cunningham said. “He’s listening to it as we’re performing and then he’s talking about it as we’re performing it. I’ve never seen that done before and it’s very unique and fun.”
The man listening to the record from a fictitious 1920s musical is Man in Chair, played by Elijah VanEpps.
“It’s almost like a narrator role through the whole thing,” he said, describing his character as “an audience surrogate.”
“I think it’s interesting to play a character that is not a part of the same world as what he’s narrating, but very much still involved and knowledgeable of it,” VanEpps, no stranger to Batavia Players productions, said. “He’s able to speak to what’s going on without ever having actually seen the show. He’s only put it on in his head, essentially, while listening to a record.”
VanEpps said he will interact with the cast at times during the play, but the other characters don’t interact with him in return.
“I pause the record and I walk in while they’re frozen. I will do what I need to do among them,” he said. “When I put the record back on, everything goes on as it was before.”
Having directed the Players’ last show, “A Cabaret Showcase: Opposites Attract,” in May, Sophie Houseman returns to the stage as the Drowsy Chaperone.
“This is my first musical with Batavia Players. It’s a group that I really love,” said Houseman, who has been in three other shows with the theater company. “I’ve made some really solid friendships here and just wanted to continue doing things and learning, and growing with people I enjoy.”
Houseman said it’s been a short rehearsal process, which brings challenges.
“There’s a lot of work to be done outside the theater as well as in the room. It’s a pretty musically challenging show. There’s a lot of big ensemble numbers where everyone has to play their part.”
Marc Sapareto will play Feldzieg, who he said is an angry producer and an intense character.
“His whole thing is that he wants to stop the wedding because Janet, who is the female lead is getting married to Robert,” Sapareto said. Feldzieg doesn’t like that the wedding is going ahead because Janet is the star of his production.
This isn’t Sapareto’s first time being in “The Drowsy Chaperone.” He was in it before with a different acting company. He said he is the youngest lead in the production at age 19.
“The first time, I played Aldolpho, which is a very fun role to play, very different. It’s very interesting playing two different roles in the same musical,” he said.
It was easier to get his lines down and get used to the music, having been in the musical before.
“I knew a lot of the bigger ensemble numbers and more of the specific songs,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I helped a lot of the leads, but I definitely contributed to helping them understand what the show is about and what is moving the show forward.”
How helpful was it to see a production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” before getting ready for this weekend’s show? It depends on the person, said Batavia Players veteran Jackie Morrison, who is in the ensemble, playing a maid.
“Some people choose to not watch something beforehand as an actor, just because you put your own stamp on it. You want to do it in your own way,” she said. “Also, I feel from watching it, there’s a lot of things you can learn to build on it. Really, this place is all about learning. All of us have gotten to band together to work on characterization, to work on dancing, to work through the music. It’s great, but it’s such a communal place.”
Rehearsals the last couple of weeks have been pretty solid, she said.
“We’ve been running like a machine. I think this cast has bonded really, really well and we all enjoy these huge ensemble numbers that have such fun music,” Morrison said. “It’s fun because it is hard. We have some older characters and we have some younger people who are in our ensemble.”
Expect most of the cast to make you laugh if you come to the show, Morrison said.
Expect mixups, mayhem and a cheerful wedding, Sapareto said.
“There are so many well-written moments,” Morrison said, “and also bold choices people have made that just make you want to smile.”