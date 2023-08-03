WEST HENRIETTA – Scale models and the enthusiasts who build them will visit the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Rd., on Sunday.
Members of ROC City Modelers will be at the museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The work on display will include planes, ships, military armor, autos, and even space and science fiction. The ROC City club members will share tips for beginners and more advanced modelers on paints, tools, and techniques to create realism in models and dioramas.
Rides on a vintage trolley car are included with admission. Departures are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m..
The museum includes a large model railroad, steam locomotive, 14 full-size trolley cars, a fire truck, Greyhound bus, and the well-known Midtown Plaza Monorail that was once a hallmark of the city’s Christmas season..
Museum admission, which includes the model show and trolley ride, is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors age 65 and older, $6 for youths ages 3 to 12, and ages three and younger are free.
For more information, email info@nymtmuseum.org, go online to www.nymtmuseum.org or call (585) 533-1113.
The museum was formed in the early 1970s, to provide a home for Rochester-area trolleys that had been orphaned with the demise of a private museum in Pennsylvania. It has since grown and developed over the ensuing decades.