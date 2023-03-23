ALBION — Mallory Ashbery is quite familiar with Morticia, who she portrays in Albion Central School’s spring musical “The Addams Family.”
Even though she is just 16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ALBION — Mallory Ashbery is quite familiar with Morticia, who she portrays in Albion Central School’s spring musical “The Addams Family.”
Even though she is just 16.
“I took inspiration from Broadway, TV and the old comic strip,” the sophomore said. “And I grew up watching it with my grandparents. The hardest part about playing her is that I’m happy-go-lucky and she is very serious.”
Not enough to put a damper on the quirky comedy, which features all the characters from the long-running 1938 comic strip and the 1960s television show about a morbidly quirky family of weirdos.
Albion’s production features more than 40 students in cast and crew plus a pit orchestra.
Brother and sister Natalie Baron, 18, and Zackary Baron, have featured parts as grandma and Gomez — the latter being the family protagonist and Morticia’s husband.
“Grandma is a comedic role,” said Natalie, who has performed since middle school. “It’s fun and an important character to the plot.”
Zackary researched the TV show and movies to get an idea of his role as Gomez.
“It was hard,” he said. “It’s a big part and hard because of the amount of lines I have.”
Most of the cast are veteran performers, dating back to second grade.
Nicholas Andrews, 18, who plays the manic Uncle Fester, was Linus in the fall play and portrayed King Triton in “Little Mermaid.”
“It’s a fun role,” he said. “I’m crazy and jump all over the place.”
Alexis “Al” Hand, 16, is Wednesday the family’s daughter.
“I love that I can show emotion with her role, even though she is mostly emotionless,” she said.
Others in the lead roles include Ella Trupo, 16, who portrays Pugsley, which she said is a bit challenging to play a “different gender,” and Mallory Kozody, 15, who plays Alice.
Kozody started in second grade when she landed a role as the baby elephant in “The Jungle Book.”
“This brings out a different side I never used before,” she said.”
Connor Doran has been directing high school productions for three years and tries to keep things simple.
“I just want them to have a good time,” he said. “The kids have worked so hard on this and this is our chance to highlight them. We have a great team for this production.”
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Middle School auditorium.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.