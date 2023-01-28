OWWL Libraries are uniting to encourage families to bring their children to the library.
Many libraries across the Ontario Wayne Wyoming Livingston Library System on Feb. 4 will take part in an international initiative called, “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” The day is intended to highlight the different programs and services that libraries can offer to the community.
The OWWL Library System is a collection 42 public libraries.
“Take Your Child to the Library Day” was launched in 2011 in Connecticut, according to Suzanne Macaulay, OWWL Library System program director.
Macaulay said that many people’s routines and lives have changed over the past few years and that people may have forgotten the type of resource libraries can be.
“It’s not just promoting books and literacy; there’s tons of programming and reading is a great way to learn but it’s not the only way to learn. There’s so much to offer at libraries and I think that people kind of forget that they’re there sometimes,” said Macaulay. “We’re always welcoming families. We want families to visit every day but we decided to have this one day that we’re like ‘we’re here, check us out, see what we have to offer’.”
A variety of libraries across the OWWL system are participating, including Avon Free Library, 143 Genesee St., which decided to extend the event across Feb. 6 to 11, to allow families to drop by throughout the week to celebrate.
“I mean the whole point of it is just to encourage people to come to the library and show people what’s available at the library because I think some people maybe haven’t been in a long time or have a certain idea about what the library does, and we wanted to just kind of show how it can be a community space and be another good place to go,” said Kasey Rozito, youth services coordinator at the Avon Free Library.
Avon Free Library is offering a variety of activities including a search and find, origami book marks, a scavenger hunt, prizes, and a chance to win a free book.
Rozito said that letting the community know that their libraries are more than just places to get books or movies is important.
“Sometimes I find that people may have an idea of what the library is and especially when they were kids, as it being a silent space or just a place for research. Of course, that can be what a library is but there’s a lot of facets to libraries and I think having events like this and trying to make something fun can be really helpful to communicate that,” said Rozito.
Warsaw Public Library, 130 North Main St., has participated in a variety of ways over the past 10 years. Macaulay said that it is great to be able to unite the libraries across the system through this event.
On Feb. 4,The Warsaw Public Library will host a DIY ceramic painting event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while supplies last. There is no registration required.
“From turning the library into a game board to themed storytimes, this day is always a bright spot in the winter,” said Warsaw Library Director Lisa Gricius.
Macaulay agreed with Gricius’s statement and said that heading to the library can be a great way to get out of the house, especially this time of year and that “Take Your Child to the Library Day” is a nice way to break up February as well.
Cheryl Northup of the Wyoming Free Circulating Library Association said the event “feels wonderful, especially after having the library closed down and not being able to have any of the toys out for the kids — that was always such a big thing — I loved having the toys out for the kids and we weren’t able to do that for so long. We would just like to do something for the community to bring them back to the library.”
Northup also highlighted how unique the OWWL Library system is and how great it is to be able to share their resources across all 42 libraries.
“When a bunch of different libraries are doing different things for their community, it makes such a big difference. It’s not just a small little library that doesn’t have a lot to offer. We’re part of such a big system — we’ve got 42 libraries in the system that people can borrow books and games and movies and a lot of different things from. Other libraries have puppets that you can borrow and things like that,” said Northup. “There’s so much more than just our little library, and I believe that’s how we can still be vital and active because we support each other.”
Activities on Feb. 4 at the Wyoming Library, 114 South Academy St., will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include brownie sundaes, a valentine making contest, creating a valentine for something special, and a free book for each child.
Northup said that registration is recommended. To register and for more information, call the library at 585 – 495 – 6840.
Wadsworth Library, 24 Center St., Geneseo, is hosting activities in the Children’s Room of the library. Plans including making crafts, having ice cream for breakfast at 11 a.m., having a search for animal characters from Jan Brett’s “The Mitten,” and more. Registration is not required.
Sarah Matthews, children’s librarian at Wadsworth Library said this is the first time that they have participated in “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” She said that staff is excited to celebrate libraries and literacy with the community.
“The library offers so much for children of all ages and ‘Take Your Child to the Library Day’ allows us to invite families who may not use the library regularly to come and explore what the library has to offer,” said Matthews.
Matthews mentioned that people can borrow STEAM kits, Switch games, and will soon be able to borrow Tonie boxes, among other items.
“We want families to visit our libraries every day of the year but having this one special day where the programs and services at our libraries are highlighted and really put on display for everyone to come and see is fun, it’s a great opportunity,” said Macaulay.
–––
For more about OWWL Libraries and their plans for “Take your Child to the Library Day,” visit https://owwl.org/libraries/.