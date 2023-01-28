TYC Sticker - 1

OWWL Libraries are uniting to encourage families to bring their children to the library.

Many libraries across the Ontario Wayne Wyoming Livingston Library System on Feb. 4 will take part in an international initiative called, “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” The day is intended to highlight the different programs and services that libraries can offer to the community.

