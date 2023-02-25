PERRY — When Jacqueline Swaby, executive director for the Arts Council for Wyoming County, said good bye to Jamaica, her home, on Aug. 10, 1985, she cried.
“I was just a mess,” she said, gesturing to a chair from the Jamaican airport resting against the wall in the East Indian Screening Room. “My mom literally held me on her lap, on an airport chair, and gave me permission to cry, yet encouraged me to be brave.”
Swaby’s story is told in the exhibition “My Mother, My Child” in the East Indian Screening Room.
“While part of it is personal, it could be the story of many Caribbean women that came to this country,” she said.
Each part of the display has a small write-up giving glimpses into Swaby’s story, with a longer, more general write-up, about Caribbean women upon entering the room.
There are representations of Jamaican society, of Swaby’s life, in the small space. Resting on a table is a bowl of sweet potatoes — what Americans call yams.
“This was a quintessential Saturday night experience growing up,” she said. “My mother made sweet potato pudding for church every Sunday. This was a very integral part of the church experience after Sunday school.”
Swaby said she remembered sitting in the kitchen on her little stool, helping integrate the potato and coconut.
The mortar and pestle next to the sweet potatoes represent the crushing of corn and other spices. She said in Jamaica, there were huge mortars which ground corn to make asham. Sugar was added to it to make it a treat. There was also bammy, a Jamaican national dish, made out of cassava.
“Of course because we have a very strong British influence, we drank a lot of tea in Jamaica,” Swaby said. “My parents drank a lot of tea.”
This is the first time Swaby has put an exhibit like this up.
“Our journey, stories and lives have helped to write the story of the African American experience and continue to weave the fabric of the American story,” she said.
Swaby admitted she’s always been afraid to do anything like this in the community. However, as she got older, she became braver. Swaby said she thought this could be the story of many Caribbean women who have come to America. Finally, she said a lot of times when Black History Month is being celebrated, there is all this focus on the famous people.
“You never hear these intimate stories, and I wanted to make this very intimate and personal,” she said.
Swaby said her ultimate goal is to educate and foster understanding. She said she thinks some of the stories of her culture today could be written differently if there is more understanding.
“We are so much more alike then we are different,” Swaby said. “We feel emotions, we plant gardens together. We laugh together. There are so many ways we are alike. That’s what I want to accentuate and share.”
People can see the exhibit up until March 1. Gallery and office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. ACWC is located at 31 S. Main St. in Perry.
