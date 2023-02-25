PERRY — When Jacqueline Swaby, executive director for the Arts Council for Wyoming County, said good bye to Jamaica, her home, on Aug. 10, 1985, she cried.

“I was just a mess,” she said, gesturing to a chair from the Jamaican airport resting against the wall in the East Indian Screening Room. “My mom literally held me on her lap, on an airport chair, and gave me permission to cry, yet encouraged me to be brave.”

