LE ROY — Local families in need of essential living items are invited to a drive-thru Mother Teresa Outreach on Saturday.
The event will take place noon to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center on 44 Lake St. It will provide non-food essential items to those in the community who are in need.
With the drive-thru format, volunteers will bring items to individuals’ vehicles.
Families in need are defined as those not able to provide the items on their own.
Examples of items available are diapers and wipes, toothbrush, paste and floss; shampoo, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent, tissues, sanitary products, razors and shaving cream, soaps, toilet paper, paper towels and napkins, hair brushes, combs and hair ties; and adult diapers.
Quantity restrictions will apply. Items will be distributed while supplies last.
The event is an Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid Ministry.