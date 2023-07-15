RUSH – The life-size mural of an interurban trolley car that has been part of the identity of the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Rd., is getting a refresh as part of the museum’s celebration of its 50th anniversary celebration.
Painting was scheduled to begin July 14 and continue through July 16.
Patty Hormeier, who was part of the original painting crew, will be part of the redo.
The trolley car depicted in the mural is one that actually exists and is in the museum. A century ago, Rochester & Eastern’s car 157 traveled at high speed between Rochester and Geneva, with stops in Pittsford, Victor, Canandaigua and intermediate points.
Interurban trolley cars were luxurious alternatives to steam railroads, and they were cleaner and quieter, too.
Museum visitors can view car 157 in its dark green paint and gold leaf striping, and imagine the unique chapter in area transportation history known as the interurban era.
The New York Museum of Transportation is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays only.
For more information, email info@nymtmuseum.org or go to www.nymtmuseum.org.