HONEOYE FALLS – The Mushroom House, a Perinton, residence that resembles several large mushrooms, will be among the properties featured in a presentation Jan. 5 by The Honeoye Falls/Town of Mendon Historical Society.
Christopher Brandt and Katie Eggers Comeau will present “The Architecture of James H. Johnson” in a program scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at The Mendon Community Center, 167 North Main St.
Johnson built the Mushroom House between 1970 and 1972. It was originally patterned after umbels of the flower Queen Anne’s Lace for Johnson’s clients, Robert and Marguerite Antell. The final product is more suggestive of mushrooms and has come to be called the Mushroom House among locals.
The structure consists of concrete and polyurethane pods propped up by 20-foot “stems” made of steel-reinforced concrete. One pod serves as the living and dining area, one as the kitchen, and two as sleeping areas. An additional half pod provides an open deck area. The house is estimated at 4,168 square feet.
The Mushroom House has been featured in television programs such as HGTV’s “Offbeat America” series and books such as the “Weird U.S.” series due to its whimsical appearance.
The property was designated a town landmark in 1989.
For more information about the Historical Society presentation, call (585) 624-5655.
