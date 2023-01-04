Daniel Penfield/WikiMedia Commons/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported The Mushroom House in Perinton is among the properties to be featured in an upcoming program presented by The Honeoye Falls/Town Mendon Historical Society.

HONEOYE FALLS – The Mushroom House, a Perinton, residence that resembles several large mushrooms, will be among the properties featured in a presentation Jan. 5 by The Honeoye Falls/Town of Mendon Historical Society.

Christopher Brandt and Katie Eggers Comeau will present “The Architecture of James H. Johnson” in a program scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at The Mendon Community Center, 167 North Main St.

