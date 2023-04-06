BATAVIA — For the first time a Steelband Festival is coming to Batavia.
GO! ART will be hosting the Western New York Steel Band Festival on Saturday, April 15 at the Batavia City Center. Organized by teaching artist and percussionist, Ted Canning, the event welcomes everyone to come enjoy steel pan bands performing on this instrument developed in Trinidad and Tobago.
Steel pans, or steel drums, are a relatively new musical art form invested in the mid-20th century.
“The steel pan was conceived in some of the poorer marginalized communities in Trinidad; people struggling with the racial divisions of a post-slavery society with oppressive laws designed to keep the population under control. One such law banned the playing of African style drums, a music integral to people of African descent,” Canning said. “Teenagers in these communities got around this law by beating on dustbins and discarded oil containers. Discovering that the resulting dents could be tuned to musical notes, these youth began experimenting and creating the orchestra of instruments we have today.”
He explained most pitched percussion instruments like the xylophone, vibe, or marimba are laid out like a piano; low notes to the left, high notes to the right, black notes and white notes. The steel pan note-layout is circular, low notes tend to be on the outside of the circle, and high notes in towards the center of the circle.
“A main difference the pan has from other percussion instruments is its unique sound. It’s a metal percussion instrument but doesn’t necessarily sound like you’re hitting metal,” Canning continued.
Steel bands often play calypsos, a song style from Trinidad, but they can also play classical music, or jazz, or American pop music.
The Western New York Steel Band Festival begins at 2 p.m. with a pre-concert presentation, Pan in Trinidad, with longtime Rochester pan player and band leader, Alfred St. John.
St. John was born and raised in Trinidad and experienced the first several decades of the instrument’s growth there in the 1940s to 1960s.
The program continues with a concert at 3 p.m., featuring the Lancaster High School Carnival Kids Steel Orchestra, Rochester Institute of Technology’s Tiger Steel, and the Steel Alchemy Community Steelband. The concert will conclude on a high note with joint performance of all the bands together.
Carnival Kids Steel Orchestra was started by John Marone in 1974, and is the third oldest established continuing steel drum program in the United States. The group performs numerous concerts and events annually in the greater Buffalo area, has produced several recordings, and has traveled from Philadelphia, Chicago, Disney World and Trinidad.
The RIT Tiger Steel band is newly formed over the past year, offered as a class in a campus-wide initiative to enhance the experience of arts for all students. They have represented the university at events off campus and were featured in the 2022 holiday video card for the university.
Steel Alchemy was formed in 2001 as a community-based band, open to anyone ages 13 and older. With an emphasis on inter-generational group learning, the band performs at town festivals, concert series and private events throughout the Genesee Valley.
Steel Alchemy and Tiger Steel are directed by Ted Canning.
The idea for the Steelband Festival came from when Canning took his community band, Steel Alchemy, to a couple Steelband festivals in Ohio.
“It was a lot of fun hearing the other groups, exchanging music and ideas. I wanted to do something like that closer to home and get to know the other bands around here,” he said. “I wanted to find a way for the few Steelbands scattered around western New York to come together and learn from each other.”
Admission is a $5 suggested donation, and ample parking is available at the City Center.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.