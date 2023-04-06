BATAVIA — For the first time a Steelband Festival is coming to Batavia.

GO! ART will be hosting the Western New York Steel Band Festival on Saturday, April 15 at the Batavia City Center. Organized by teaching artist and percussionist, Ted Canning, the event welcomes everyone to come enjoy steel pan bands performing on this instrument developed in Trinidad and Tobago.

