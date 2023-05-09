MEDINA — The Medina Mustangs Band Boosters have elected officers for the coming year.
The officers include President Crystal Elliott; Vice President Heather Jackson; Treasurer Holly Roush; Secretary Michelle Wright; Delegate Paul Greean; Student Accts, Becky Rinker; Transportation, Jason Clare; Uniforms, Jenifer Lenhart; Chaperones, Mindy Kenward; Publicity Co-Chairs, Kathy Dreyfus and Janine Farley.
Greean will serve a two-year term.
The band will perform in the Memorial Day parade and compete in the Sherburn Pageant June 2 and 3. The season concludes with the band banquet on June 5.