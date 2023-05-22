MEDINA — Preparations are already underway for the this year’s Orleans County National Night Out.
The event is being organized by the Medina Police Department in coordination with the Medina Police Advisory Committee. It will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Clifford Wise Intermediate School, 1016 Gwinn St.
National Night Out started 40 years ago as a way to bring Law Enforcement and citizens together nationwide on the same night each year. It has expanded in Orleans County to focus on bringing many agencies and organizations together.
Participants in the event will include police, fire departments, EMS responders, civic organizations and other groups from throughout Orleans County.
“Our mission is simple,” Medina police said in a news release. “We want an event where families can come for a night and be entertained at no cost, eating and having fun in an environment that is free of violence, alcohol, tobacco and drugs. We hope citizens can meet members of our local organizations and get to know the services they provide to our community.”
The agency is in process of reaching out to many local organizations to coordinate participation. Registration and donation information is being distributed through mail, email, and social media.
For more information contact Heather Jackson at NNOOrleans@gmail.com or Lt. Todd Draper at tdraper@villagemedina.org.
Those interested may also check www.facebook.com/OrleansNNO/ or www.facebook.com/VillageofMedinaPolice.