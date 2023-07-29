MEDINA — This year’s Orleans County National Night Out is set for Tuesday.
The event is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Clifford Wise Intermediate School on 1016 Gwinn St. It’s being organized by the Medina Police Department, with the assistance of the Medina Police Advisory Committee.
This year’s National Night Out will include a bike rodeo, child safety seat inspections, child ID cards, animals, games, a bounce house, a coloring contest, free hot dogs, and more. The tentative schedule also includes a Mercy Flight landing at 6 p.m.; the “Battle of the Belts” at 6:45 p.m.; and a K9 demonstration at 7:15 p.m.
The event will feature law enforcement personnel from across the county, along with fire departments, EMS responders, civic organizations and other groups.
National Night Out started in the 1980s as a way to bring law enforcement and citizens together nationwide on the same night each year. It has beensince been expanded.
“Our mission is simple,” Medina police said in a news release. “ We want an event where families can come for a night and be entertained at no cost, eating and having fun in an environment that is free of violence, alcohol, tobacco and drugs. We hope citizens can meet members of our local organizations and get to know the services they provide to our community.”
Check www.facebook.com/OrleansNNO/ or www.facebook.com/VillageofMedinaPolice for more information.