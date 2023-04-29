Returning to Genesee County

PHOTO COURTESY OF GENESEE COUNTY CASA FOR CHILDRENNew Genesee County CASA for Children Executive Director Jennifer Robinson, right, continues the work done by former executive director Ashley Greene, left.

Jennifer Robinson says she loves working for non-profits and that it’s very important to her that her work makes a difference and helps others.

“After taking a year off to fight and beat cancer, I am now a survivor. I wanted to continue my career in nonprofit,” said Robinson, who replaced Ashley Greene as executive director of Genesee County CASA for Children. “Based on my 20 years of successful experience in fund raising, volunteer recruitment and nonprofit management raising $2.5 million, I thought I could help CASA raise more money, awareness and build relationships.

