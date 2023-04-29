Jennifer Robinson says she loves working for non-profits and that it’s very important to her that her work makes a difference and helps others.
“After taking a year off to fight and beat cancer, I am now a survivor. I wanted to continue my career in nonprofit,” said Robinson, who replaced Ashley Greene as executive director of Genesee County CASA for Children. “Based on my 20 years of successful experience in fund raising, volunteer recruitment and nonprofit management raising $2.5 million, I thought I could help CASA raise more money, awareness and build relationships.
CASA is a nationwide program, in which volunteers are appointed by the local Family Court judge to oversee and advocate for the needs of abused and neglected children. Volunteers work with the families, child welfare professionals, educators and other service providers to ensure that the best interests of the child are met.”
Before she came to CASA April 12, Robinson’s most recent job was at People, Inc., the largest agency in Western New York and the Greater Rochester area, serving individuals with disabilities, families and older adults. She was the Annual Giving and database manager.
“My position at People Inc. prepared me for a chance to build onto CASA’s already thriving Annual Giving program, the Holiday Letter Writing campaign with e-fundraisers such as Giving Tuesday, online gifts through email campaigns and Facebook fundraisers. These extra donations could help recruit and train new and existing advocates,” she said. “Our advocates are the heart of CASA. Without them, we could not help abused and neglected children. The extra funds could also provide opportunities for children to do more fun activities outside their homes. I don’t think the vast majority of the community realizes the important role we play in helping abused and neglected children or even that such a service exists within the county.”
Robinson said she is honored to become part of CASA and its mission, ensuring that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and thrive.
“As the new executive director, my goal is to increase awareness of abuse and neglect in our community, as well as recruit and train volunteer advocates, people that want to make a difference in the lives of these children,” she said. “I returned to Genesee County in 2020 after living in Buffalo for five years. I moved here to be closer to my family. I wanted to work within the county and not another big city because I thought my skills could be used to better serve the local community.”
Asked how her job with People Inc. prepared her to be executive director of Genesee County CASA, she said she learned a valuable lesson from past People, Inc. President and CEO Rhonda Frederick.
“She was monumental in bringing more programs and services, awareness and fought for the rights and better opportunities for individuals with disabilities. I think if I could do a fraction of what Rhonda did for CASA, we would be successful in growing our program to better serve and help abused and neglected children,” Robinson said. “I think it is very important to focus on our mission first. We would like to help more children so we need to recruit more advocates.”
Robinson has worked in the region before. She was the American Cancer Society’s Genesee and Wyoming counties executive director from 1995-1999. She worked in the community with agencies on coalitions to spread awareness and advocate for changing laws to better provide New Yorkers with the best health services and protections.
“My American Cancer Society position is also important because it taught me the importance of relationship building with individuals, businesses and community organizations to focus on working together to achieve a common goal,” she said. “I served on the Genesee County Breast Cancer Coalition, with the health department, hospital and businesses to bring awareness for breast cancer detection and treatments, provide support groups and more community services. We also helped pass a New York state law to stop drive-thru mastectomies, whereas breast cancer patients were being discharged within one or two days now they are allowed more time to recover in the hospital.”
Robinson lives in Le Roy with her Golden Retriever, Charlie.
“Le Roy is a very beautiful village, I enjoy that I can walk to restaurants, shops, the library and festivals,” she said. “I love to cook and bake, often inviting my friends and family. I also enjoy hiking, dog beaches, travel, parks and playing Euchre.”
Greene announced that she was leaving CASA to become the director of Every Person Influences Children’s (EPIC) new Family Opportunities Center in Lockport. CASA said Greene guided it through some of its most exciting and challenging times, including COVID. Her new role at EPIC enables her to continue to work with and advocate for families.
The former CASA executive director grew the Volunteer Advocate Program, raising funds for grants and community partner involvement. Annual events, such as CASAblanca, have helped ensure that the program has sufficient funds to meet children’s physical, emotional, social and medical needs.
“CASA is the most amazing organization with the most wonderful and dedicated board members, staff and volunteers. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities that I’ve experienced, the friendships I have made and the children and families we serve that have touched my heart forever,” she said in a press release. “I know firsthand that CASA makes a difference and I look forward to seeing how the organization continues to grow and evolve.”
For more information on how you can become involved with Genesee County CASA for Children, please contact CASA at volunteer coordinator@geneseecountycasa.org.