BUFFALO — A new transplant immunology laboratory is serving several Western New York counties, including Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming.
KSL Diagnostics, Inc. has opened the lab. Now the provider for Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health, KSL will handle transplant testing for patient cases in the region. ConnectLife, WNY’s only community blood bank and federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organization, is also using KSL’s new Transplant Immunology Laboratory, servicing the GOW region and other counties.
“There has been a trend for local laboratories to get gobbled up by megalabs in Western New York and across the country. It harms turnaround time, impacts patient care, and fosters brain-drain from our region in laboratory medicine. We set out to change the paradigm and built an accredited, state-of-the-art laboratory capable of stat testing to service the region we live and operate in,” said KSL President and CEO Kevin Lawson.
The transplant immunology laboratory at KSL is a histocompatibility and immunogenetics testing laboratory equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to providing accurate and timely results. Providing HLA testing and consult services for both solid-organ transplant programs and transfusion medicine services (platelet refractoriness workups), available tests that are integral to transplant patients include: deceased donor evaluation, living donor evaluation, preliminary or final HLA antibody monitoring (pre-transplant, solid organ transplant candidate evaluation and HLA antibody monitoring (post-transplant.
The laboratory can also provide testing and consult services for primary and specialist care (disease association and drug sensitivity testing) and clinical trial and basic research.
“With roughly 120-150 kidney transplants a year occurring in Western New York alone, along with many other transplant services, it is so important for patients to have a testing laboratory in their own backyard. We are grateful that KSL built this laboratory to make it easier to provide these services to patients in our community who are in need of a transplant,” said Kevin Gramlich, CEO of ConnectLife.