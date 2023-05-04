MUMFORD – Visitors will once again be able to step into the rich history of the Genesee Valley region when Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., opens for its new season on Saturday.
The season will feature new exhibits, experiences, and events for the whole family.
Genesee Country Village is the largest living history museum in New York and the third largest in the United States. The museum property encompasses more than 600 acres with its Historic Village featuring 68 buildings, many from the GLOW region, and a Nature Center .
The Museum’s John L. Wehle Gallery features an extensive collection of sporting art and historic clothing.
The Gallery will debut a new multi-media exhibition this weekend that explores how 19th-century Americans performed and navigated a changing landscape of gendered fashion. The thought-provoking exhibition, “Becoming Gendered: Garment as Gender Artifact,” pulls at the thread of how dress provides the world with visual cues to interpret identity. Historic fashion is complemented by historic imagery in the form of daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tin types, cabinet cards, carte de visite, and early 20th-century photography.
The exhibit begs the question – do we make the clothing, or does the clothing makes us?
Curatorial talks and guest speakers throughout the 2023 season will further enrich the exhibit.
The exhibit will run for the 2023 and 2024 seasons in the Wehle Gallery. The exhibit was made possible with support from Trillium Health.
The museum also features more than five miles of trails and natural habitats at its adjacent Nature Center.
Visitors of all ages will find something of interest all year long – farm animals frolicking in the spring, heirloom gardens bursting into bloom in the summer, fall leaf-peeping and harvest, and winter ready-making.
Costumed interpreters bring the 19th-century Historic Village to life, tending to farm animals, maintaining gardens, cooking over hearths in historic kitchens, and sharing their knowledge of 19th-century life with visitors.
On opening day, guests will find demonstrations of historic trades such as blacksmithing and coopering in the Historic Village, heritage-breed farm animals grazing in the pioneer settlement, potters creating historically accurate one-of-a-kind pieces that can be purchased in the Flint Hill Store, and the aroma of flowers and fruit trees blossoming in heirloom gardens and orchards,
Other upcoming events include a Mother’s Day brunch of May 14 with multiple seatings. All Moms receive free admission to Genesee Country Village.
Special Events
Genesee Country Village is rolling out a full season of special events, including some returning favorites and some new experiences in 2023. Collectors of vintage wares can browse and purchase antiques (plus handcrafted local goods with connections to 19th-century trades) at the Antiques & Artisans Show (May 13, Preview Party on May 12). Visitors will explore the effects of America’s greatest conflict on the Genesee Valley Region during Civil War Living History Weekend (May 20 and 21). Craft beer lovers can savor tastings and pints at History on Tap (June 2). The sounds of bagpipes will fill the air at the annual Celtic Faire (June 10 and 11). The Museum will bring to life celebrations of emancipation at Honoring Juneteenth (June 17). Families will gather to celebrate the nation’s birth at the Independence Day Celebration (July 4).
To explore the season’s full schedule of events, visit the GCV&M website at https://www.gcv.orgevents/ .
If you go
Genesee Country Village is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays from May 6 through Sept. 3. The Museum season continues with reduced days of operation in September and October.
Discounted tickets are available online at https://www.gcv.org/event/opening-day-of-the-2023-season/ . Tickets are also available at the door. Museum admission for adults is $18 online, $19.50 at the door; seniors age 62 and older, $15 online, $16.50 at the door; students (13-18) and veterans $15 online, $16.50 at the door; youth (3-12) $12 online, $13.50 at the door; and free for active military and children younger than 3 years old. The Museums For All program offers $3 admission for EBT cardholders and families.
Special event pricing may vary. For details, visit the Museum website www.gcv.org or email info@gcv.org.