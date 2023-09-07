RUSH –– The Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum, 282 Rush Scottsville Rd., has three events this September, including two brand-new train rides.
On Sept. 9, the museum is building an entire train of cabooses for Caboose Day Train Rides. Every rider will get to sit in a caboose and see where the train crew would live, sleep and eat. This is the first time Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum is putting on this event for the public.
On Sept. 16, the museum is putting the spotlight on local Scouting programs with Scouting Around Train Rides. Each Scout in uniform gets free admission when accompanied by a paid adult. Scouts will have the chance to ride on the vintage trains, explore the exhibits, and check out the museum’s Restoration Shop during their visit. This is a great way to earn requirements towards the Railroading merit badge.
Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum is bringing back its popular Rails & Ales Train Rides on Sept. 23. Ticket holders will enjoy complimentary tastings from more than a dozen local craft breweries. The train will take them to all the tasting stations, all visitors need to do is choose the time of their first ride and they can ride between the stations as often as they like. Tickets are $35 and include museum admission, train rides, complimentary tastings and a free souvenir tasting glass.
Pumpkin Patch Train Rides are scheduled Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Santa Train Rides are scheduled Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16.
For information, go to https://rochestertrainrides.com/events/. Children aged four and under ride free, and tickets for children ages five to 17 are $10. Adult tickets cost $15 (with the exception of Rails & Ales).
