New Year’s resolutions for seniors

Metro Creative Connection Resolve to improve home safety such as removing tripping hazards, checking smoke alarms, and installing a security system.

Resolutions can be made at any age. Seniors who may feel that they are past the point in life where trying something new or setting goals is relevant to them can reconsider, as it’s never too late in life to have aspirations big or small.

The golden years may be different from any other period in a person’s life, but seniors can still embrace making positive changes. In fact, according to studies by Rush University, people who view life with a sense of purpose are two to four times less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

