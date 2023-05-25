Transportation museum opens Sunday
RUSH — The New York Museum of Transportation will conduct its season opening on Sunday.
The museum will be open 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at 6393 East River Road. It’s celebrating its 50th anniversary and featuring the only vintage trolley ride in New York state.
The museum houses a collection of 14 trolley cars, several highway and horse-drawn vehicles, three model railroads, the Midtown Plaza Monorail, and numerous exhibits celebrating the region’s transportation history. In the gallery a video presents the Rochester Subway in color, and a gift shop caters to the needs of all ages and interests.
Trolley rides are included with admission.
Visitors will experience the interurban era of a century ago as their trolley car winds its way on a 20-minute round trip through scenic countryside.
Admission prices are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 and older, and $6 for youths 3 to 12 years old.
Check www.nymtmuseum.org for more information.