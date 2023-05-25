New York Museum of Transportation Photograph Museum volunteers are ready to guide operations on the large model train layout at the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush.

Transportation museum opens Sunday

RUSH — The New York Museum of Transportation will conduct its season opening on Sunday.

The museum will be open 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at 6393 East River Road. It’s celebrating its 50th anniversary and featuring the only vintage trolley ride in New York state.

The museum houses a collection of 14 trolley cars, several highway and horse-drawn vehicles, three model railroads, the Midtown Plaza Monorail, and numerous exhibits celebrating the region’s transportation history. In the gallery a video presents the Rochester Subway in color, and a gift shop caters to the needs of all ages and interests.

Trolley rides are included with admission.

Visitors will experience the interurban era of a century ago as their trolley car winds its way on a 20-minute round trip through scenic countryside.

Admission prices are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 and older, and $6 for youths 3 to 12 years old.

Check www.nymtmuseum.org for more information.

