Birdwatching is increasingly popular in New York state. A series of newly announced locations is providing additional areas for people watch the feathered wildlife.

ALBANY — Seven new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.

These new locations bring the total number of birding trail locations across the state to 332, providing a variety of quality birding experiences for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials said in a news release.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1