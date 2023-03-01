ALBANY — Seven new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
These new locations bring the total number of birding trail locations across the state to 332, providing a variety of quality birding experiences for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials said in a news release.
“The New York State Birding Trail provides access to exceptional birding and a high-quality, sustainable opportunity to experience nature,” said Commissioner Seggos. “These seven new sites enhance access to the more than 330 diverse and unique birding opportunities we are so fortunate to have here in New York.”
Birdwatching has become one of New York’s fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities. The DEC manages the New York State Birding Trail in collaboration with partners that include the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The statewide trail network includes promoted birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation, providing an inclusive experience for all visitors to enjoy birds amid beautiful natural settings with little or no cost or investment in equipment.
“It’s great to see the Empire State Birding Trail continue to expand,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “With these new sites, New York residents and visitors have more options to get outside and enjoy nature and our state’s abundant wildlife.”
The newly added locations are located on public and private lands include:
n Adirondacks/North Country — Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, Bolton.
n Central/Finger Lakes — Finger Lakes Museum & Townsend-Grady Wildlife Preserve, Branchport.
n Greater Niagara — Hunters Creek Park, East Aurora; Mossy Point, Wales.
n Hudson Valley — Mohonk Preserve, Gardiner.
n Southern Tier —Point Gratiot Park, Dunkirk; and Dunkirk Harbor, Dunkirk.
The new additions feature a diversity of habitats including deep woods where birders may observe a variety of woodland warblers, shoreline and harbors attracting many wintering waterfowl, and riparian areas where birders may observe spotted sandpipers and flycatchers.
In addition to state-owned and managed locations for the Birding Trail, publicly and privately managed sites can complete a simple self-nomination process to be considered for inclusion on the trail. As DEC moves towards long-term management of the trail, nominations will now be reviewed and added to the Birding Trail on a quarterly basis.
Selected sites meet criteria to help ensure a positive experience for visitors throughout the state. The sites post signage noting them as official locations on the Birding Trail.
For information on the nomination process and the updated form and guidelines, see www.ibirdny.org.
