Newly discovered comet may be visible to naked eye later this month

This image shows the path of Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF for the Northern Hemisphere in January 2023. NASA/JPL-Caltech/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A comet discovered in 2022 that has not been in the neighborhood for 50,000 years could get baked enough by the sun this week as it approaches its closest path by the Earth to be seen by the naked eye this month.

The ball of ice known as Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make its closest approach to the sun today, but is already visible in the Northern Hemisphere in the predawn skies with the use of a telescope or binoculars, according to NASA.

Tribune Wire