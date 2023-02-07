One of the best things about writing “Less,” says author Andrew Sean Greer, was that he felt completely ready to move on afterward.

“It’s hard to make a book and let it go, because you feel like it’s unfinished. Not this one,” the San Francisco-based author says of his 2017 novel. “It was a book that I loved writing that then, the reviewers loved. And I was like, ‘Done.’ And I was moving on to the next book.”

Tribune Wire