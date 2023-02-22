NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Pride, Inc. has announced two upcoming LGBTQ+ events.
They will include:
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 1:03 am
n The WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair on March 25 will bring awareness about health and wellness services.
The services can include physical, mental health, recovery, legal, housing, and more which are LGBTQ+ specific and/or affirming. Vendors will be available to share information about their programs.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the Niagara County Community College Main Gym on 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd. in Sanborn.
Any community service provider wishing to be a vendor may complete the online application at https://forms.office.com/r/Jx9fxStuYd.
n The Buffalo Sports and Pride Virtual Auction will offer an online auction with a Buffalo Sports Teams theme.
The auction will feature several autographed items including two Sabres jerseys, a hockey stick, several pucks, and a number of signed Buffalo Bills photos.
The auction will run from March 1 to 31. To access the auction, visit www.32auctions.com/buffalosportsandpride.
