Andy Powell and Wishbone Ash didn’t set out to be an influential early hard rock band.

“We had a great plan. We had a blueprint that we laid down, which was to develop our own sound as a band. That’s composed around the music; that was really intrinsic to our success and initially, longevity,” said Powell, who founded the group in England in 1969, a seminal time for hard - now often called classic - rock acts.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1