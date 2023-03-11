Andy Powell and Wishbone Ash didn’t set out to be an influential early hard rock band.
“We had a great plan. We had a blueprint that we laid down, which was to develop our own sound as a band. That’s composed around the music; that was really intrinsic to our success and initially, longevity,” said Powell, who founded the group in England in 1969, a seminal time for hard - now often called classic - rock acts.
“Timing is everything when you’re coming on the scene,” Powell said earlier this month in a telephone interview while on the way to a show in Cincinnati. The group plays Tuesday at Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima, as part of the band’s “Live Dates Live” tour.
The band has embraced such styles as folk, blues, jazz, pedal-to-the-metal rock and even electronica.
“We were never pigeonholed and being of a certain era or, well, we are of an era... We’re from the early ‘70s, but we never had overly single success and a lot of bands could make it in those days being on FM radio. And we were definitely an album band and we still are.”
The current tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band’s biggest selling album, “Live Dates.” The album was the first live album released by the band - at a time when few live albums were released. The album features selections from Wishbone Ash’s first four albums performed in concert during the summer of 1973. Reviewers have consistently listed it among the finest live rock albums of all time.
“We were a music band; a live band,” Powell said. “I’ve done every show or venue that you can think of - from Madison Square Garden to Carnegie Hall to Paris, the Olympia, to London, Hammersmith Oden, you name it.”
“Live Dates” includes such popular Wishbone Ash songs as “King Will Come,” “Warrior,” “Throw Down the Sword,” “Rock ’N’ Roll Widow,” “Ballad of the Beacon,” “Baby What You Want Me to Do,” “Pilgrim,” “Blowin’ Free,” “Jailbait,” “Lady Whiskey” and “Phoenix.”
The Fanatics show will feature the songs from “Live Dates,” and other more recognizable tracks, Powell said.
“Live Dates” was the second of the band’s two influential albums. The first was the now-classic “Argus,” released in 1972. The cover of “Argus” features a lone Greek sentinel in a dark metal helmet on watch (the Argus of the title and Greek mythology).
“Some say it is a concept album,” Powell says of “Argus.” “It has vintage feel; the (recording) tech at the time was very, very good. The producer really knew his craft.”
Beyond the album’s technical merits and production values, the band explored a lot of themes musically, including time, peace, love, death and war.
“They were grandiose themes,” Powell said, “that needed a grand approach to the composition.”
The band was been cited as influences on such bands as Thin Lizzy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Iron Maiden, Umphrey’s McGee and others.
“We’ll certainly take the acknowledgement and are gratified,” Powell said.
Wishbone Ash employed lighting rigs in a style that foreshadowed stadium rock and was also famous for its use of twin lead guitars, one of the first bands to do so.
“There weren’t many bands doing it at the time when we started out, so it’s not surprising that bands that were made up of a generation of people about seven years younger than us would have been in our audience and they would have picked up on our that,” Powell said.
Powell, the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist, was also a proponent of the Gibson Flying V guitar at a time when no one wanted to play it. The instrument has since become synonymous with hard rock and heavy metal.
Powell said he was drawn to the Flying V because of its “minor key flavor” and “the Englishness of it” because “rock musicians don’t want to just play the blues.”
Asked to explain “the Englishness,” Powell pointed back to “Argus.” The first side, he said, features upbeat songs in major keys. The second, has song more in minor keys - “almost like church hymns,” he said.
The album’s second side, he said, ponders the deeper themes “like in English church music.”
“It was a pretty heady album,” he said.
For the 50th anniversary of “Argus” last year, Wishbone Ash released a commemorative album and coffee table book. For this year’s 50th anniversary of “Live Dates,” the band’s current lineup put their own interpretation on “Live Dates” by re-recording the album in its entirety at Daryl Hall’s venue Daryl’s House Club in Pawling.
The current line up includes longtime bassist Bob Skeat, who’s been part of Wishbone Ash for 25 years - “he knows the music inside and out,” said Powell - and has been on 10 of the band’s 28 studio album (Powell teased that another is one the horizon); guitarist Mark Abrahams from Yorkshire, England, who has been playing Wishbone Ash since he was a youth listening to his parents records; and drummer Mike Truscott, the band’s newest member, who is also from Yorkshire.
Post-COVID, the band has been touring, touring, touring, Powell said, “to make up for lost time.”
The band expects to be on the road for upwards of 180 dates this year and cover some 30,000 miles - or the equivalent of circumnavigating the world. February and March has seen the band travel the northeastern and midwestern United States. They will then hit Europe and the United Kingdom before return to the States in Autumn for a trip through the south and west.
“I like to travel, and there’s a community that follows us around the world,” Powell said. “I have meet people that have travel 3,000 miles to see us. They’re kindred spirits, like Grateful Dead fans, loyal followers to a particular band who meet us with outstretched arms. It took decades to build up.”
Powell said he doesn’t look back often - “every year that passes is a year of my life gone by,” he said.
But he does share one moment. He recalls a recent experience in Germany when he visited a “really high end stereo shop.” inside, the owner had pristine copy of “Argus.”
“And as he played ‘Sometime World’ I was brought to tears,” Powell acknowledged. “The sound, the emotion, it was overwhelming. So sometimes you’re just going along and the past, once in a while, it catches you.”
Powell said he appreciated the moment, but he doesn’t want to linger in the past.
“I want to pay respect,” he said, “I don’t want to achieve through the past.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Wishbone Ash, in concert.
WHERE: Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima.
WHEN: 7 p.m. March 14.
TICKETS: $55 ($50 for Western New York Blues Society members). A limited number of tickets remained. Available online at eventgroove.com and by calling (315) 573-2411.