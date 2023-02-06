Lifespan, an organization serving seniors and caregivers, is accepting nominations for is “Second Half of Life Hero” award.
Five people 65 and older will be honored at Lifespan’s March 30 Celebration of Aging featuring former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly as the guest speaker.
The theme of Kelly’s talk is “A Journey of Perseverance.”
The five honorees will be people who, like Kelly, have persevered through a challenge or an opportunity in later life.
The luncheon is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 30 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 Main St., Rochester. For ticket information, go to www.lifespanrochester.org or call Diana at (585) 244-8400, ext. 182.
Lifespan, a regional nonprofit serving Monroe and surrounding Finger Lakes counties, provides information, guidance and more than 30 services for older adults and caregivers.
