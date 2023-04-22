“32/23: Remembering Kelsey and Matthew” a new podcast created by a SUNY Geneseo student urges community members to not forget the lives of those lost in a 2016 double murder in Geneseo.
Rocio Ruiz, a senior communications student at SUNY Geneseo, remembers finding out about the tragedy of Kelsey Annese and Matthew Hutchinson’s deaths and remembers having a discussion with her peers about how no one discusses what happened.
Ruiz said that Kelsey and Matthew made her think about where she is in her own senior year and how close they were to the finish line and how excited they were to see what they could accomplish.
Ruiz said that not hearing much about their names or the great things they did could be hurtful.
“Kelsey’s mom, her email to me will always stick with me, it said ‘I don’t want my child to be forgotten’, and that’s the harm when we don’t talk about things because they’re uncomfortable,” said Ruiz.
Ruiz said that there is more to a tragedy than what happened and why it happened — who did this happen to and how does this continue to affect the family and friends to this day?
These thoughts and feelings lead Ruiz to creating the podcast, “32/23: Remembering Kelsey and Matthew.”
Ruiz said that the whole purpose of the project is for people to continue talking about Kelsey and Matthew and to not forget them.
“I think that this podcast talks about several things. The first episode even goes against true crime, it talks about our role as media consumers, our role as society, community members. These two students were part of our community. Why are we not talking about them like that? That should be something that we question ourselves because to these family and friends, this is something that they will always carry. But for the rest of us, we just kind of move on about our lives,” said Ruiz.
When it came to creating the podcast, Ruiz intentionally made it more than a true crime story focused on the tragedy.
“We often think, why do the perpetrators do this? And in that process, we forget the victims and who they were and what they aspired to be,” said Ruiz.
Ruiz said that there are a lot of parallels between Kelsey and Matthew, and she found it interesting that their jersey numbers are switched, leading to the title of the podcast, “32/23.” Kelsey, 21, was on the women’s basketball team and Matthew, 24, was a part of the men’s hockey team.
Kelsey, from Webster, was majoring in education and Spanish and Matthew, from British Columbia was a geography major and a member of the Geneseo Volunteer Fire Department.
“There were so many other things that they had in common and that is mind-blowing to me how similar they are. I just thought that their numbers are very symbolic — even for a lot of their family and friends. They say that when those numbers pop up, they think about them,” said Ruiz. “Them being athletes is a very big part of their journey in college but there’s also so much more to Kelsey and Matthew that I also wanted to show through this podcast.”
Ruiz said that both families really wanted to advocate for mental health awareness and how to have those uncomfortable conversations.
“Unfortunately, Matthew and Kelsey are not here because someone was going through something with their mental health and maybe they didn’t know how to communicate it, maybe they didn’t receive the support from their family. We don’t know why, but just being able to learn how to pay attention to the people around us is really important,” said Ruiz.
“So, I think if this project can help someone in any way, especially when we’re talking about mental health, and that includes grief, anyone who has gone through grief, knowing that it is valid to hope and deal with it in different ways, that is our hope and goal,” said Ruiz.
Ruiz is a communications student at Geneseo and has always enjoyed storytelling and speaking with people. Ruiz works with WGSU-FM, SUNY Geneseo’s radio station, and has worked on a variety of shows. Ruiz reached out to her director at WGSU, lecturer Michael Saffran, and wanted to challenge herself with this project.
Ruiz reached out to both Kelsey’s mother and Matthew’s parents and said that it felt like a blessing that they all trusted her and felt comfortable enough to support her in this project.
“I think the scariest thing for me is, I didn’t want to cause harm to the families. So even just sending that first email, I knew that I could be triggering something, and I was scared about that. But for me, I just prayed, and I sent the email. I was myself and I hope I allowed them to feel like there’s not going to be any surprises and most importantly this isn’t a true crime story. I wanted to avoid that, and I think the fact that this project brings awareness to mental health,” said Ruiz. “I think that made people more comfortable in knowing that it was a bigger message out there for this community and I would say there was difficulty learning how to navigate with different kinds of people and where they’re at in their grieving process.”
When it came to creating a documentary podcast to tell this story, Ruiz said that her radio experience played a role. She said that it can make someone feel connected even though the story can’t be seen. She also felt that a podcast would be accessible to students on campus.
Ruiz collaborated alongside Sparrow Potter, another student at SUNY Geneseo, who did original music for the series. The sound effects and music on podcasts makes every episode real and vivid, Ruiz said.
“It’s just one of those things that I feel like you can really connect with people through that format,” said Ruiz.
The podcast will premiering on April 22 at 7 p.m. at the Geneseo Riviera, 4 Center St., Geneseo. The event is open to the public and there will be two 30-minute episodes played, along with discussion from Kelsey’s mother and Geneseo’s fire chief Andrew Chanler. Matthew’s parents are unable to attend but the premiere will be live streamed.
Ruiz said that the two episodes premiering will be episodes 2 and 3 about Kelsey and Matthew’s childhoods and gives people more information about their personal life and the end of those episodes allude to their arrivals in Geneseo.
“I wanted to make sure that this was going to be memorable for the families because they were trusting me and shared a very sacred part of their lives and that is something that is very difficult. I thought a premiere night would be great for more people to know about it but also for the entire community to collaborate and be in one space again to talk about them. But this time, not to focus on the darkness of the tragedy but on the light of Kelsey and Matthew,” said Ruiz.
The podcast will be available on Spotify on April 24 and airing on WGSU-FM (89.1) at 7:30 p.m. April 28.
There will be nine episodes in total available to stream.
Anyone looking to donate in Kelsey and Matthew’s honor can donate to the Hutch Fund, a foundation made in honor of Matthew, or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in honor of Kelsey.