“32/23: Remembering Kelsey and Matthew” a new podcast created by a SUNY Geneseo student urges community members to not forget the lives of those lost in a 2016 double murder in Geneseo.

Rocio Ruiz, a senior communications student at SUNY Geneseo, remembers finding out about the tragedy of Kelsey Annese and Matthew Hutchinson’s deaths and remembers having a discussion with her peers about how no one discusses what happened.

