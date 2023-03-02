The New York State Council on the Arts is awarding more than $1.2 million in grants to arts organizations in the 133rd Assembly District, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, has announced.
The grants include $1.1 million to the Genesee Valley Council on the arts for a variety of projects.
The grants are intended to help spur economic development through the arts, increase tourism, and promote civic engagement as well as boost communities throughout the region, said Byrnes.
“I am thrilled that NYSCA has chosen to support so many wonderful organizations in our community, as the arts play such a central role in defining who we are as a society and inspiring us all in who we want to be,” Byrnes said in a news release. “Without the arts, our lives would undoubtedly be duller, less vibrant, and a whole lot less fun. Thank you to NYSCA and to all those who support the arts year-round in our community and who work and volunteer to add beauty, music and performance to all of our lives.”
A total of $1,242,150 was awarded to five organizations in the 133rd Assembly District.
n Genesee Valley Council on the Arts, $1.1 million, including $996,150 for contract migrant and capacity enhancement, $41,000 for the GLOW Traditions Regional Folk Arts Program, $40,000 in organizational support, and four grants totalling $40,000 to endow four individual artists. The individual artists grants of $10,000 each are for choreography commissions by Ruben Ornelas, “American Heaven - Part Three of a Dance Theater Trilogy”; William Henrie for a traditional fiddle music recording project, Adrienne Maher for “Driving the Dark Poetry Project,” and Keith Walters for a New York State Parks Artist-in-Residency Pilot project.
n Genesee Country Museum, Mumford, $40,000 for organizational support.
n Livingston County Historical Society, two grants totalling $15,000. The grants include $10,000 in organizational support and $5,000 for marketing and advertising.
n DEEP Arts Inc., formerly Rochester Children’s Theatre, Rochester, two grants totalling $50,000. One grant of $40,000 is for organizational support; the other grant of $10,000 is for audience development.
n New York State Ballet Corporation, East Rochester, will receive $20,000, or two grants of $10,000 for two company dancers.
Because the arts were so dramatically impacted by the pandemic, NYSCA streamlined its grantmaking process. Now, NYSCA has been able to provide funding to four times as many artists and this year increase the amount of grants going to first-time awardees to aid in the industry’s growth and recovery, according to Byrnes.
