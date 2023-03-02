Local arts groups to receive $1.2 million

Ben Beagle/LCN File Photograph Keith Walters of Geneseo has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to pilot an artist-in-residence program with New York State Parks.

The New York State Council on the Arts is awarding more than $1.2 million in grants to arts organizations in the 133rd Assembly District, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, has announced.

The grants include $1.1 million to the Genesee Valley Council on the arts for a variety of projects.

